Illinois Congressman joins the fight to impeach President Trump
Always a hot spot tourist location, despite the unbearable cold, recently released data reveals some of the most popular days found at O’Hare and Midway airports with passengers coming in herds to the two airports.


The Federal Aviation Administration released new data showing which days over the past year found these two airports in their busiest times, according to NBC Chicago. With people flocking in and out of Chicago, the dates may surprise those familiar with the windy city.

Any Chicagoan might safely assume the holiday season would find the airports busiest what with the city growing colder than most can imagine, but that assumption is founded on, well, apparently on nothing. The most flights coming and out of Chicago found themselves in those mid summer months rather than the brutal winter ones.

Every single one of the 13 busiest days at O’Hare fell between the months of June and August with a five day span between Aug. 7 and Aug. 11 recording 13,526 total flights. Broken down evenly, that’s 2,705 flights every day for that week straight. Midway told a similar tale of travel plans, though the busiest day at the airport fell in early November rather than those warm summer months that dominated the list.

Study reveals these are the busiest days at O'Hare and Midway just in time for the holiday season!
Samantha Malone About the author:
Sam is a a 19-year-old Chicago-based writer who spends her free time working on music. She is a passionate writer interested in entertainment. At any time of day, Sam can be found writing or working on her new music.
