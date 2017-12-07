Karen McCannon – a Sugar Grove resident – has been a part of a village committee that decorates a tree at the corner of Cross Street and Route 47 for the past three years. Next to that tree was a “Merry Christmas” sign — that was until someone called and complained according to a WGN9 report.





“I was stunned that we have a village that has nearly 9,000 people, and one person can dictate to those 9,000 people,” McCannon said.

Brent Eichelberger, Sugar Grove Administrator, sent WGN the following statement below regarding the sign:

“The village attorney has advised us to be very strict in the enforcement of signage regulations, particularly signs located in right-of-ways or on village-controlled property. With rare exception, the village cannot regulate signs based on content. If the sign in question was allowed, then other signs would need to be allowed as well.”