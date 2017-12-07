Menu
Police_Line_Crime_Scene_2498847226 Read this Next

Couple walking around downtown robbed of possessions, including one very expensive item
Advertisement

Karen McCannon – a Sugar Grove resident – has been a part of a village committee that decorates a tree at the corner of Cross Street and Route 47 for the past three years. Next to that tree was a “Merry Christmas” sign — that was until someone called and complained according to a WGN9 report.


“I was stunned that we have a village that has nearly 9,000 people, and one person can dictate to those 9,000 people,” McCannon said.

RELATED: She looks to be expecting any day, and police want you to know to watch your Christmas presents

Brent Eichelberger, Sugar Grove Administrator, sent WGN the following statement below regarding the sign:

“The village attorney has advised us to be very strict in the enforcement of signage regulations, particularly signs located in right-of-ways or on village-controlled property. With rare exception, the village cannot regulate signs based on content. If the sign in question was allowed, then other signs would need to be allowed as well.”

“The issue is that last year we didn’t have any problems,” McCannon told the news outlet.

Residents put their noggins together and collectively paid a visit to Rich’s Auto Service and Towing across the street. The owner, Russ Wendling, said he would “absolutely” be interested in putting up a sign and so that sign sits smack in front of Wendling’s shop, welcoming on-coming traffic according to WGN9.

RELATED: First Lady Melania Trump shares her Christmas wish in honor of her trip to Texas

“People see it whether they want to or not, because they’re parked here,” said the Sugar Grove resident, Joe Didier to the news outlet.

According to organizers, a local sign company is creating more signs so both residents and business alike may put them on display on their own property.

“I just want us to be able to say Merry Christmas,” Karen told WGN9.

Sugar Grove holiday sign causes discord between residents AP Photo/Michael Dwyer
Author placeholder image About the author:
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

17 years in prison have passed, but a lifetime of love awaits

17 years in prison have passed, but a lifetime of love awaits

Ivanka Trump posted an adorable photo with her kids, and people flipped out

Ivanka Trump posted an adorable photo with her kids, and people flipped out

This authentic 4-meat Italian pasta sauce recipe has been passed through my family for generations

This authentic 4-meat Italian pasta sauce recipe has been passed through my family for generations

Magnetic slime is the latest twist on the goo craze that will blow your kids’ minds

Magnetic slime is the latest twist on the goo craze that will blow your kids’ minds

Step up to the hot new viral challenge that’s about to sweep the nation

Step up to the hot new viral challenge that’s about to sweep the nation

Obama just compared Trump’s era to that of Adolf Hitler’s
Rare Chicago

Obama just compared Trump’s era to that of Adolf Hitler’s

,
Couple walking around downtown robbed of possessions, including one very expensive item
Rare Chicago

Couple walking around downtown robbed of possessions, including one very expensive item

,
And the most popular destinations in Chicago according to Lyft are…
Rare Chicago

And the most popular destinations in Chicago according to Lyft are…

,
Gang funerals getting out of hand for suburban police force
Rare Chicago

Gang funerals getting out of hand for suburban police force

,
Advertisement