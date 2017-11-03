Sunday there is a strong severe weather possibility coming Chi-town’s way

According to the National Storm Prediction Center, a majority of Illinois and Indiana – including Chi-town – there is potential severe weather coming this Sunday.

An “Enhanced Risk” of severe storms is positioned along and south of Interstate-80. An “Enhanced Risk” is defined as a 30% chance of severe storms within 25 miles of a given location.

The remainder of the Chicago area is included in a “Slight Risk” an area depicting a 15% chance of severe storms within 25 miles of a given location.





Due to approaching low pressure and a cold front moving east out of the central plains, a wide band of strong to severe storms will likely develop. The system should move through Illinois and the Chicago area during the afternoon/early evening with supercell storms capable of damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes.

Severe weather will likely continue across Indiana into Ohio Sunday afternoon/overnight.

Forecasts will be refined as the timing nears so stay informed on the development of this potential late-season severe storm outbreak.