Menu
mcdonalds Read this Next

Revisit the ‘90s McDonald's ad that saw Larry Bird and Michael Jordan shoot hoops -- and its crazy story
Advertisement

Last week in Ukranian Village, a man suspected of the sexual assault of a woman waiting for the bus had his image released by the Chicago police, thanks to surveillance footage.


Police said the 31-year-old victim did not know the man who walked up to her while she was standing, waiting for the bus in the 2200-block of West Chicago Avenue around 6:20 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. The man after walking up to her, punched her in the face, took her cell phone, then pulled her into a gangway and sexually assaulted her according to an abc7 report.

RELATED: Gang funerals getting out of hand for suburban police force

Police said the man proceeded to flee westbound on Chicago Avenue.

According to the news outlet, police described the suspect as a black male with a dark complexion, 20 to 30 years old, 5 ft. 9 in. to 5 ft. 10 in. tall with short or shaved hair.

RELATED: A local official won’t face charges, even though police say they found video of him taking advantage of unresponsive people

As part of their investigation, police gathered surveillance video from neighborhood businesses and proceeded to release the surveillance image Wednesday evening according to abc7.

To view the suspect, click here. If you have any information about the suspect, police ask you to contact Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380.

Surveillance image of Ukrainian Village sex assault suspect released AP Photo/Andrew A. Nelles
Author placeholder image About the author:
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Making the perfect crispy pan pizza at home is easier than you think

Making the perfect crispy pan pizza at home is easier than you think

7 quotes to jump-start your week

7 quotes to jump-start your week

Need some wisdom? These 9 quotes will do the trick

Need some wisdom? These 9 quotes will do the trick

12 happy and hairy facts on the Yorkie

12 happy and hairy facts on the Yorkie

7 quotes to get you through a rough time

7 quotes to get you through a rough time

Revisit the ‘90s McDonald’s ad that saw Larry Bird and Michael Jordan shoot hoops — and its crazy story
Rare Chicago

Revisit the ‘90s McDonald’s ad that saw Larry Bird and Michael Jordan shoot hoops — and its crazy story

,
Police officer shot in the hand after foot chase turned violent
Rare Chicago

Police officer shot in the hand after foot chase turned violent

,
Pop-Tarts tweet police about Illinois man who eats pastries wrong way
Rare Chicago

Pop-Tarts tweet police about Illinois man who eats pastries wrong way

,
Firecakes Donuts opens Oak Park location, announces two others
Rare Chicago

Firecakes Donuts opens Oak Park location, announces two others

,
Advertisement