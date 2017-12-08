Last week in Ukranian Village, a man suspected of the sexual assault of a woman waiting for the bus had his image released by the Chicago police, thanks to surveillance footage.





Police said the 31-year-old victim did not know the man who walked up to her while she was standing, waiting for the bus in the 2200-block of West Chicago Avenue around 6:20 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. The man after walking up to her, punched her in the face, took her cell phone, then pulled her into a gangway and sexually assaulted her according to an abc7 report.

Police said the man proceeded to flee westbound on Chicago Avenue.

According to the news outlet, police described the suspect as a black male with a dark complexion, 20 to 30 years old, 5 ft. 9 in. to 5 ft. 10 in. tall with short or shaved hair.

As part of their investigation, police gathered surveillance video from neighborhood businesses and proceeded to release the surveillance image Wednesday evening according to abc7.

To view the suspect, click here. If you have any information about the suspect, police ask you to contact Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380.