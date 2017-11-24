In Chicago, an ole foe is back: black ice — and as you can imagine, it has been causing hazardous road conditions.





The slippery streets resulted in a rollover crash that was caught on camera. The SUV lost control at an exit ramp before crashing and flipping over.

The two people inside were reportedly able to get out.

Apparently, there were several other crashes, including one involving an ambulance and another vehicle.

The vehicle reportedly fishtailed, striking the ambulance before careening down an embankment.

Another crash occurred after a water main break sent water rushing into the streets.

