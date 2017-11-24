Menu
In Chicago, an ole foe is back: black ice — and as you can imagine, it has been causing hazardous road conditions.


The slippery streets resulted in a rollover crash that was caught on camera. The SUV lost control at an exit ramp before crashing and flipping over.

RELATED: The winter cold has brought back an old Chicagoland foe: Black Ice

The two people inside were reportedly able to get out.

Apparently, there were several other crashes, including one involving an ambulance and another vehicle.

RELATED: One man took what is possibly the most scary video showing a semi truck sliding on black ice

The vehicle reportedly fishtailed, striking the ambulance before careening down an embankment.

Another crash occurred after a water main break sent water rushing into the streets.

Watch the full coverage below.

http://WWBT.images.worldnow.com/interface/js/WNVideo.js?rnd=269344938;hostDomain=www.nbc12.com;playerWidth=630;playerHeight=355;isShowIcon=true;clipId=13924594;flvUri=;partnerclipid=;adTag=Station%2050;advertisingZone=;enableAds=true;landingPage=;islandingPageoverride=;playerType=STANDARD_EMBEDDEDscript;controlsType=fixedNBC12 – WWBT – Richmond, VA News On Your Side

SUV flipped due to black ice in Chicago NBC12 screenshot
