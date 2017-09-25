Sweaty times in the Windy City: September breaks more records

It’s not the first recording-breaking weather of the year, either.

Chicago is feeling the heat as it experiences more unseasonal weather.

“There has never been a heat wave of this duration and magnitude this late in the season in Chicago,” the National Weather Service shared in a statement online. “Chicago has not recorded 5 consecutive days with high temperatures 92 degrees [and up] this late in the year. The previous latest streak of [more than four] days in a row of 92 degrees [and up] was Sept 16-19, 1955.”

If you walked around the city on Saturday thinking to yourself “I never sweat this much in September!” you were onto something.

“Saturday`s high temperature of 95 degrees tied for the hottest day of 2017. This sets a record for the latest in the year that the hottest temperature of the year was recorded in Chicago,” according to the National Weather Service.

Here’s what the forecast is looking like for this week: