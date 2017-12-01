Today, Chicago’s heinous penny-per-ounce tax reign on soda as well as sugary drinks exists no more.

In October, the Cook County Board voted 15-2 to end the tax just a little over two months after it took off. Today, Friday, December 1st, 2017 – it has officially expired.





So folks, grab a 12 pack of coke, a jug of orange juice and a couple of yahoo’s because this is a day to treat yo self – you have not only earned it – you paid for it! David Goldenberg of The Can the Tax Coalition said county residents stood up to the tax and commissioners listened.

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg was one among the tax’s supporters whose super PAC ran ads saying the tax was a way to fight obesity…but clearly, over-taxed Chicagoans did not buy it.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle cast the deciding vote after commissioners deadlocked the tax last year.

The win is bittersweet, as the repeal of the tax meant leaving a $200 million budget hole that was filled by letting go 300 Cook County employees.

But hey, at least we can save fifty cents again when we buy Arizona Tea!

To watch that one Bloomberg commercial that didn’t quite convince us, watch below! And then go out and buy some Sprite.