Taco Bell is serving free tacos today to celebrate the Warriors’ win

The Golden State Warriors brought in a win both on the court and off, as Taco Bell will be serving free “Doritos Locos” tacos between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. today as a result of the Warriors’ success.

This deal is for everyone. Whether you’re a resident of Chicago, its outlying suburbs or on a vacation in some other state, there’s no need to fear you’ll miss out on the nationwide promotion. Yes, even Cleveland Cavalier fans are welcome to come in, and some may find themselves happier about the Cavaliers’ loss once they’re chowing down on their free tacos.





RELATED: Taco Bell to open up second boozy Bell in the heart of the city

Tying themselves to the NBA Finals, Taco Bell announced their “steal a game, steal a taco,” promotion, and since the Warriors stole their win from the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road in game three, Taco Bell lovers get to ‘steal’ a taco. Taco Bell tweeted about the promotion following the Warriors’ 129-120 win on Monday night, announcing the day and time of the deal. Promotional rules indicate no purchase necessary to receive a free taco and free tacos are limited to one per person.

With the Golden State Warriors snagging the championship trophy, maybe they’ll stop by Taco Bell tonight to celebrate and grab themselves a free “Doritos Locos,” considering, after all, it is their win we have to thank for this free taco day.