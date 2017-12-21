Chicago winters may be famous for their brutal frost and winds, but the spirit of Christmas lights the way each year as Chicagoans jingle all the way out into the cold to bear witness to some of the sights of the season.





From Christmas trees to window displays, the streets of the city are filled with Christmas cheer and stops that every holiday lover will want to add to their must-see list.

1. Holiday Busses and Trains

Even the Grinch of Chicago, the CTA, dresses up with a little holiday cheer. With a six-car train decked out like no other, passengers can make their morning commute feel more like Santa’s sleigh ride to the North Pole rather than a trip to work. As a matter of fact, Santa will join in on the ride as he waves to boarding passengers from his very own sleigh, complete with reindeer and Christmas trees. If that’s not enough, riders will also find lights inside and out, along with seasonal images and holiday decorations throughout.

2. Brookfield Zoo Holiday Lights

The largest and longest running light show in the area, the Brookfield Zoo Holiday Magic lights are sure to warm everyone’s heart this winter as they brave the cold to witness the show. Including almost one million lights, a laser light show, carolers and storytelling, this show doesn’t leave anything out. Not to mention visitors are welcome to view the animals in the indoor exhibits as well as participate in singing to the animals and “zoo chats.” New this year is a 41-foot talking tree and Polar Lights display, all included in the zoo’s regular cost of admission.

3. Winter Wonderfest

Navy Pier has always been a Chicago staple, but a visit in the winter means so much more with their Winter Wonderfest open for the season. Considered the city’s largest indoor winter playground, the Navy Pier Wonderfest is celebrating its sweet 16 this year and features 170,000 square feet of rides, giant slides and the Chicago Blackhawks indoor ice skating rink. There are two different types of tickets available for Wonderfest: $10 general admission, which includes the Jingle Jym Jr., Kringle Carousel and Reindeer Express Train Ride, or the $25 activity ticket, which includes access to more than 25 rides.

4. Macy’s Holiday Window Display

Jingle down to State Street to catch a glimpse of the magic found every year in the Macy’s holiday window display as Chicagoans gather around to see the spirit of Christmas come to life in some small way. After viewing the windows, head on up to the fifth floor of the department store to see Santaland, a special holiday treat for all kids. Multitask and make this a shopping destination for those last minute gifts and grab a warm chicken pot pie to take the chill out of your bones and help give that second wind for the rest of your holiday adventures.

5. Chicago Trolley’s Holiday Lights Tour

Instead of spreading out your holiday journey, stop by the Trolley’s Lights Tour to see as many stops as you can in one visit. The annual event will be running all throughout the holiday season and will make stops at some of those must-see locations including the Magnificent Mile, State Street, the Loop and Christkindlmarket along with many others. Perfect for busy shoppers who may still have a lot on their to-do list, this lights tour will take you everywhere you need to be to get your share of holiday cheer.