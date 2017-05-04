Taste of Chicago is back and this year promises to be a uniquely Chicago experience

There are two things Chicagoans love about their city- the food and the music- making Taste of Chicago a great way to spend a summer day.
Taste of Chicago showcases the diverse foods in the community and is free to the public. They also strive to entertain with musical appearances each year and for their 37th Annual event, Taste of Chicago seems to have stepped up.
This year, the Bud Light Stage will be hosting some of Chicago’s local talent as well as bigger artist who will perform on the main stage.
“This year’s Taste of Chicago is a cultural event for all of your senses with uniquely-Chicago food and beverage experiences, street art, dancing and a phenomenal music lineup,” Mark Kelly, Commissioner of the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, told Chicago Now. “We are especially excited to feature high caliber national artists along with top local musicians.”
The main stage line-up includes acts such as multi-platinum singer-songwriter Alessia Cara and the Grammy award winning band, Cafe Tacvba.
Taste of Chicago is being held July 5-9 in Grant Park and tickets for the seating area at the Petrillo Music Shell go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on the Taste of Chicago website.
Petrillo Music Shell performers:
Wednesday, July 5, 5:30 p.m.
Alessia Cara
Eryn Allen Kane
Thursday, July 6, 5:30 p.m.
Café Tacvba
¡Esso! Afrojam Funkbeat with Los Vicios de Papá
Friday, July 7, 5:30 p.m.
Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals
Twin Peaks
Saturday, July 8, 4:30 p.m.
Passion Pit
The Kickback
Sunday, July 9, 4:30 p.m.
The O’Jays
Maurice Jackson’s Independents
Bud Light Stage performers:
Wednesday, July 5 R&B/Hip Hop Day
- 12-1pm – Dej Monae
- 1:20-2:20pm – Maurice Jackson’s Independents
- 2:40-3:40pm – ShowYouSuck
- 4-5pm – Pinqy Ring
- 5:20-6:20pm – The Boy Illinois
- 6:40-8pm – Justin Ruff
Thursday, July 6 Latin Day
- 12-1pm – Los Vicios de Papá
- 1:20-2:20pm – Vivian Garcia
- 2:40-3:40pm – The Luna Blues Machine
- 4-5pm – Mariachi Monumental
- 5:20-6:20pm – Contrabanda Live
- 6:40-8pm – Afinca’o
Friday, July 7 Folk and Country Day
- 12-1pm – Michael Riser Band
- 1:20-2:20pm – Clique James
- 2:40-3:40pm – Swingabilly Slim
- 4-5pm – Jonas Friddle & The Majority
- 5:20-6:20pm – The Railway Gamblers
- 6:40-8pm – Jeff Givens & The Mugshot Saints
Saturday, July 8 Rock the Taste!
- 11-11:40am – Steve Ramone & The Pensioners
- 12-1pm – Blood Red Boots
- 1:20-2:20pm – Oceans Over Airplanes
- 2:40-3:40pm – Aeraco
- 4-5pm – The Gold Web
- 5:20-6:20pm – Bailiff
- 6:40-8pm – Split Single
Sunday, July 9 Cornucopia of Music!
- 11-11:40am – Laura Doherty & The Heartbeats
- 12-1pm – Tovi Khali
- 1:20-2:20pm – Aleph Beatz
- 2:40-3:40pm – Shuba
- 4-5pm – The Rad Trads
- 5:20-6:20pm – Linsey Alexander
- 6:40-8pm – The Waco Brothers