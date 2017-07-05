Taste of Chicago kicks off today
Taste of Chicago kicks off today

Food, music, art, and booze–must be time for the Taste of Chicago!

The Taste has been one of the premier outdoor food festivals in the country since 1980 — highlighting Chicago’s dining community. More than a million people come to Grant Park each summer to experience the world’s largest food festival.

The festival is back today (Wednesday) and runs through Sunday at 9 p.m.

The Taste will feature over 30 restaurants, 16 food trucks, and a beer & wine garden.


The music lineup is stellar again this year with Alessia Cara, Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, Passion Pit, Café Tacvba, and The O’Jays all performing.

Admission to the Taste is free and a strip of tickets cost $16.

Head down to Grant Park for another fun festival in Chi!

