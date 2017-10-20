Tax credit to be given to Illinois teachers for buying supplies

Illinois teachers who buy classroom supplies with their own funds may now receive a state tax credit of up to $250.

The new credit is in addition to a $250 federal deduction.

RELATED: Chance the Rapper teams up with ride share company for CPS

It is available for teachers, public school principals and aids who work at least 900 hours in a school year.

State Sen. Tom Cullerton is encouraging teachers, aids and principals to take advantage of the credit, which is available for the first time this year.





RELATED: Two CPS special education substitutes were suspended for a shocking reason

Cullerton says more than 90 percent of teachers nationwide use their own money to buy supplies and instructional materials.

Cullerton says the credit “will help lessen the burden for teachers who work endlessly to ensure our children receive the best education possible.”