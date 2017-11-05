Teacher accused of taping mouth shut of adult special needs student

Fox 2 News reported about a teacher, her supervisor and a Michigan school district being named in a federal lawsuit.

RELATED: Teacher dies after being caught in the middle of Rogers Park gunfire by ‘L’ stop



The allegations of abuse include the teacher taping shut the mouth of a 26-year-old student with cerebral palsy, back in March 2016. Parents of the student filed the lawsuit on Wednesday.

The lawsuit was presented with a photo taken of the incident at Ann Arbor High Point special needs school. It was texted by teacher Nesa Johnson to the student’s mother. The caption read: “Help. She won’t be quiet!!!!”





Lawsuit claims Ann Arbor student with disability was abused at school https://t.co/YbbmDuZBx3 — Andy Imparato (@AndyAUCD) November 3, 2017

Washtenaw Intermediate Schools says despite no complaints were made by the family until nearly a year later, Johnson and her supervisor are no longer employees of the district. Spokeswoman Emma Jackson confirmed the statement to The Detroit News and Detroit Free Press.

RELATED: Tax credit to be given to Illinois teachers for buying supplies



The newspapers were unable to reach Johnson for comment.