Back in June, The Chicago Tribune reported on an 18 year old facing murder charges after a cell phone robbery went wrong. Her day in court finally arrived on Monday.





Courtney Sherman, 18, covered her face with her hands and cried Monday, while in court. The waterworks began when the daughter of a North Chicago man, whose death she played a leading role in, testified about the anguish her family feels every night.

Courtney was first charged with robbery and reckless homicide that ended in the death of Javier Trinidad Bueno-Sanchez, 43. As he held onto a car during the robbery attempt, the car sped off and propelled him off the pavement of a Round Lake Beach parking lot, he died moments later.

“I hate listening to my little brother cry at night because his dad isn’t coming home,” Ameyali Olmos told Courtney Sherman during the sentencing hearing in a Lake County courtroom. “Our family was so perfect with him, and you took that away from us.”

The car was driven by Courtney’s accomplice, a 17-year-old girl. They met up with Javier at a north suburban Meijer parking lot, where he was supposed to sell a woman in the car his cellphone. Sherman arrived with four other girls, all 16 to 17, in the vehicle.

He went up to the passenger side of the car and and spoke to Sherman, who asked to see the phone. She handed him an envelope with a portion of the money they discussed, Scott said. Buneo-Sanchez was leaning into the passenger-side window of the car, discussing the set price, when the driver accelerated.

Bueno-Sanchez’s death was ruled a homicide caused by head trauma, according to the Lake County coroner’s office. Judge Victoria Rossetti sentenced Sherman to three years in prison for her part in the killing.

Sherman was facing up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to reckless homicide Oct. 4. The prosecution accused Sherman of being the mastermind of the robbery.

“This is a horrific tragedy that devastated two families,” Sherman attorney James Schwarzbach said. “(Sherman) pleaded guilty because she was truthfully remorseful. She is living with this death every day and will continue to do so.”

The juvenile driver and front seat passenger also were charged with reckless homicide and robbery, Kalata said. Both have since taken plea deals, though the terms have not been disclosed.

Olmos also read a written statement from her mother, Maria Porcayo. In in, she wrote a part of her “died that day.”

“The truth is, he didn’t deserve this,” Olmos read from her mother’s letter. “You didn’t just kill him. You killed a part of my children, too.”

Schwarzbach said Sherman will be eligible for day-for-day credit while in prison, as well as 245 days credit for time already served in Lake County jail.