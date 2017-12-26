The owner of a store in the East Garfield Park neighborhood shot a would-be robber Thursday morning on the West Side, according to police. It happened shortly before 11 a.m. in the 200 block of North Kedzie on a CPS safe passage route.





The 17-year-old boy tried to rob attempted to rob a Metro PCS store at 10:46 a.m., according to Chicago Police. The owner, who happened to near in a grocery store, confronted the suspect and gun fire was exchanged.

The teen was shot in the upper right shoulder and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

He is in police custody, and was previously arrested for armed robbery on Nov. 28.

Police say the owner has a conceal and carry card.