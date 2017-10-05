Teens terrorize Logan Square with violence…and BB guns?

With teens growing more and more involved in violence, yet another group of teenagers has begun terrorizing Chicago and this time they’re targeting Logan Square.

Armed with BB guns and lining their sights on robbery, a group of teens has been robbing and beating people in the Logan Square area, sometimes continuing to attack victims even after they have surrendered their items, according to DNAinfo.

Related: Young boy arrested in connection to the 1,000 person gang party and video that police could not control

After three similar instances were reported to police, they issued a statement Tuesday evening warning residents and giving a description of the group. The robbers were described as being a group of either two or four teenage boys wearing hoodies and carrying BB guns, according to DNAinfo.





The most recent robbery, which occurred Sept. 27 about 9 p.m. in the 1900 block of North St. Louis Avenue, involved the four boys preying on a man and woman and taking their belongings before threatening to shoot the woman. The boys shoved the man to the ground and proceeded to beat him, shooting him in the head with BBs and leaving without a single one of his possessions.

Related: After being forced into a van during an early morning robbery, a Chicago man was brutally shot and killed

Police are investigating the incidents and warn residents to be aware of the danger of the boys and anyone with information is urged to call detectives at (312) 744-8263.