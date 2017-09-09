A 70s interview of the late Terry Kath of Chicago has been discovered

A video emerged this week of an interview with Terry Kath, one of the founders of the band Chicago.

Kath talked about life before fame, and being rejected by girls.

“Now, we’re the CTA, we have an album out, now it’s a different story,” he said with a smile.

Youtube user ChicagoKid1969 shared the video, and claims in was filmed in 1970. After one day, it’s already racked up more than 150,000 views and hundreds of comments.

“It’s super rare to see or hear Terry Kath in interview,” ChicagoKid1969 said in the caption.





Wikipedia credits Chicago as being one of the most successful rock groups in history, having sold more than 100 million records. They were introduced into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame just last year.