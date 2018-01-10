We sincerely are not trying to overwhelm you right now but uh – downtown Chicago is getting more Thai rolled ice-cream.

…





How ya doing? Still good? Good. Okay. It took us a few minutes. I mean, it IS Thai ice-cream we are talking about, the stuff is A-M-A-Z-I-N-G. Anyway, Wonderoll is a new ice cream chain that is opening at multiple locations including the Water Tower Place and at The Shops at North Bridge, according to Eater Chicago.

But before those locations open, according to Eater, Wonderoll will open its doors on March 1st near Willis Tower. It will share the space with Sixty Five Chinese Resturant. The Water Tower, as well as North Bridge locations, are slated to open on May 1st, according to the Eater.

Jolene Chen, owner of Sixty Five and Wonderoll said to Eater Chicago that this is not her first venture into ice-cream.

Chen along with two other partners opened Legend Tasty House last February according to Eater Chicago – a Chinese restaurant that serves ice cream. Legend has originally opened with a full menu but upon seeing the hour-long waits for ice cream, stopped serving main dishes and brought in more ice cream machines.

“The name ‘Legend’ was not named for ice cream,” Chen said Eater Chicago. “It was typical Chinese food with ice cream as a dessert.”

According to Eater Chicago, Chen and her partners transitioned into Thai ice cream as it skyrocketed to popularity and instead of a scoop of ice cream, the Thai ice-cream shop flattened the ice cream on a cold flattop.

The concoction looks like tiny crepes, topped with chopped candy and/or sprinkles stuffed in a cup and listen — you just gotta try it for yourself!