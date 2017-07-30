Thanks to Hulu, Chicagoans can relive 1992 everyday – and like it’s Friday

Time to Hulu and chill like it’s 1992 – except iPads are a thing…and wi-fi.

Hulu recently announce it is bringing back our favorite 90’s television programs, like TGIF – a quintessential Friday night lineup from the 20th century.

Starting September 21, you can TGIF with “Full House,” “Family Matters,” “Step by Step,” “Perfect Strangers” and “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper.”

Chicago is about to Friday again.

“Golden Girls,” “The OC,” and “Seinfeld” are also coming and returning, respectively, to the streaming service, so you never need to go outside again.