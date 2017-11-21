During after the Thanksgiving holiday, the Lake County Sherrif’s Office is conducting extra traffic safety partrols before, during and after the Thanksgiving holiday – with extra enforcement scheduled to run through Nov. 27th.





“Thanksgiving Eve is fast becoming the one of the biggest drinking days of the year. We urge those who intent to drink on Thanksgiving Eve or any other day, to arrange for a designated driver or other means to get home safely,”

Sheriff Mark Curran said. “We want everyone to make it to the table on Thanksgiving Day.”

Officals said patrols will concentrate on behaviors that can have fatal consequences, which include impaired and/or distracted driving, speeding and seatbelt violations.

The extra patrols are being funded by a U.S. Department of Transportation and National Highway Administration grant distributed through the Illinois Department of Transportation.

You heard it folks, drink and be merry – but call an Uber home first!

To walk a day in an officer’s shoes – check out this video here to view what our men in blue do every day to keep us safe.