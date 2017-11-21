Menu
DonaldTrump Read this Next

Federal ruling in the battle for sanctuary cities is a win for Chicago
Advertisement

During after the Thanksgiving holiday, the Lake County Sherrif’s Office is conducting extra traffic safety partrols before, during and after the Thanksgiving holiday – with extra enforcement scheduled to run through Nov. 27th.


“Thanksgiving Eve is fast becoming the one of the biggest drinking days of the year. We urge those who intent to drink on Thanksgiving Eve or any other day, to arrange for a designated driver or other means to get home safely,”

RELATED: This hungry parrot is like how most of us will be on Thanksgiving

Sheriff Mark Curran said. “We want everyone to make it to the table on Thanksgiving Day.”

Officals said patrols will concentrate on behaviors that can have fatal consequences, which include impaired and/or distracted driving, speeding and seatbelt violations.

RELATED: Big Mama blesses us with one more recipe — and it’s the best Thanksgiving dessert we’ve ever tasted

The extra patrols are being funded by a U.S. Department of Transportation and National Highway Administration grant distributed through the Illinois Department of Transportation.

You heard it folks, drink and be merry – but call an Uber home first!

To walk a day in an officer’s shoes – check out this video here to view what our men in blue do every day to keep us safe.

Thanksgiving traffic patrols are in effect so don’t speed on the way to Grandma’s house Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images
Author placeholder image About the author:
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Things got heavy when Charlie Rose’s co-hosts addressed his sexual assault scandal

Things got heavy when Charlie Rose’s co-hosts addressed his sexual assault scandal

10 tips on shipping packages during the holiday season

10 tips on shipping packages during the holiday season

I made Tyson guess what I’m thankful for this year — wait until you hear what he said

I made Tyson guess what I’m thankful for this year — wait until you hear what he said

Dog the Bounty Hunter reflects on the vows he made to his wife as she battles cancer

Dog the Bounty Hunter reflects on the vows he made to his wife as she battles cancer

Don’t feel like cooking? These restaurants are open Thanksgiving Day

Don’t feel like cooking? These restaurants are open Thanksgiving Day

Stories You Might Like

FOR THANKSGIVING: Topics to avoid at the Thanksgiving table, Chicago-Style
Rare Chicago

FOR THANKSGIVING: Topics to avoid at the Thanksgiving table, Chicago-Style

If you’ve been driving without insurance, you may want to change that
Rare Chicago

If you’ve been driving without insurance, you may want to change that

,
Don’t feel like cooking? These Chicago restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving
Rare Chicago

Don’t feel like cooking? These Chicago restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving

,
Federal ruling in the battle for sanctuary cities is a win for Chicago
Rare Chicago

Federal ruling in the battle for sanctuary cities is a win for Chicago

,
Advertisement