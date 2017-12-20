Menu
halley comet Read this Next

Did anyone else see that giant meteor the other night?
Advertisement

For all of its ups and downs, Chicago is a unique city full of character and class and an abundance of people who seem to do things just a little differently than folks from other states. If you’re from Chicago you probably think many of the things on this list are normal, but it turns out their strictly Chicago.


1. Driving yourself downtown

New Yorkers use taxis and they walk in Cali, but in Chi-town we’re all about hopping in the car and driving forcefully through the Loop to get wherever we need to be. Road rage and Chicagoans go hand in hand as we plow through the Dan Ryan and the Loop honking our horns and demanding control of our commute.

In this Sept. 5, 20143 photo, a slice of deep-dish pizza is shown at Pequod’s in Chicago. Chicago is one of a handful of cities across the country, like Boston, Milwaukee and New York, with companies that offer tours of the local pizza scene. (AP Photo/Caryn Rousseau)

2. Deep dish pizza

The pizza capital of the world, Chicago pizza claims its crown for being the best in taste and the most unique. Only in the Windy City can you chomp down on a delicious slice of deep dish, because every other state serves up that cardboard thin excuse for a pie. With an abundance of places to choose from, deep dish is a treat Chicagoans will gladly keep to themselves.

Traffic moves along smoothly on a stretch of Lake Shore Drive Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2012 in Chicago, where a blizzard of historic proportions wobbled an otherwise snow-tough Chicago on Feb. 1, 2011, stranding hundreds of drivers for up to 12 hours overnight. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

3. Talk about ‘LSD’

If you’re in the office or picking your kid up from school, you’ve probably mentioned LSD at some point. No, not the daydream drug, but the street, Lake Shore Drive. While Chicagoans know this to be the popular travel route, people from other states may look wide eyes and scared upon hearing of “LSD,” so be careful who you casually throw the acronym around with.

4. Wearing only a hoodie when it’s 40 degrees

Everyone knows Chicago gets bitter winters that fight back, which is why Chicagoans brave 40 degree weather with no jacket, claiming it to be warm outside. Even with the lake affect, city goers never seem to bow down to the harsh winds blowing through the city. Call it strength, endurance or just down right craziness, people from other states freeze in Chicago and wouldn’t dare step foot outside on a 40 degree day.

Chicago White Sox fan Jennifer Pickard eats a hotdog before a spring training baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Glendale, Ariz., on Monday, March 9, 2015. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

5. Ketchup-less hot dogs

Next to the Chicago pizza lands the famous Chicago dog, complete with celery salt, cucumbers and so much more, but don’t forget to hold the ketchup. Not only is it unique to Chicago to drag your hot dog through the garden, but keeping it ketchup free is a must and something other states don’t seem to grasp.

The 5 Most Chicago Things You Can’t Debate Are Very Chicago This Christmas AP Photo/M. Spencer Green
Samantha Malone About the author:
Sam is a a 19-year-old Chicago-based writer who spends her free time working on music. She is a passionate writer interested in entertainment. At any time of day, Sam can be found writing or working on her new music.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Here’s what Prince George and Princess Charlotte are getting from Santa this Christmas

Here’s what Prince George and Princess Charlotte are getting from Santa this Christmas

She’s one of the family: Meghan Markle has a special lunch date with the queen

She’s one of the family: Meghan Markle has a special lunch date with the queen

It isn’t surprising Washington would have a problem with sexual predators

It isn’t surprising Washington would have a problem with sexual predators

Separate 2 glasses without touching them by performing this simple bar trick

Separate 2 glasses without touching them by performing this simple bar trick

“TODAY” host’s Paul Ryan interview on the tax bill got awkward with one question

“TODAY” host’s Paul Ryan interview on the tax bill got awkward with one question

CAT CAFE ALERT: Bucktown’s Windy Kitty is now OPEN!
Rare Chicago

CAT CAFE ALERT: Bucktown’s Windy Kitty is now OPEN!

,
This Grandma and Granddaughter are graduating college together and it’s the feel good story of the season
Rare Chicago

This Grandma and Granddaughter are graduating college together and it’s the feel good story of the season

,
Did anyone else see that giant meteor the other night?
Rare Chicago

Did anyone else see that giant meteor the other night?

,
Cubs meets with Yu Darvish, Epstein and Hoyer in Dallas
Rare Chicago

Cubs meets with Yu Darvish, Epstein and Hoyer in Dallas

Advertisement