For all of its ups and downs, Chicago is a unique city full of character and class and an abundance of people who seem to do things just a little differently than folks from other states. If you’re from Chicago you probably think many of the things on this list are normal, but it turns out their strictly Chicago.





1. Driving yourself downtown

New Yorkers use taxis and they walk in Cali, but in Chi-town we’re all about hopping in the car and driving forcefully through the Loop to get wherever we need to be. Road rage and Chicagoans go hand in hand as we plow through the Dan Ryan and the Loop honking our horns and demanding control of our commute.

2. Deep dish pizza

The pizza capital of the world, Chicago pizza claims its crown for being the best in taste and the most unique. Only in the Windy City can you chomp down on a delicious slice of deep dish, because every other state serves up that cardboard thin excuse for a pie. With an abundance of places to choose from, deep dish is a treat Chicagoans will gladly keep to themselves.

3. Talk about ‘LSD’

If you’re in the office or picking your kid up from school, you’ve probably mentioned LSD at some point. No, not the daydream drug, but the street, Lake Shore Drive. While Chicagoans know this to be the popular travel route, people from other states may look wide eyes and scared upon hearing of “LSD,” so be careful who you casually throw the acronym around with.

4. Wearing only a hoodie when it’s 40 degrees

Everyone knows Chicago gets bitter winters that fight back, which is why Chicagoans brave 40 degree weather with no jacket, claiming it to be warm outside. Even with the lake affect, city goers never seem to bow down to the harsh winds blowing through the city. Call it strength, endurance or just down right craziness, people from other states freeze in Chicago and wouldn’t dare step foot outside on a 40 degree day.

5. Ketchup-less hot dogs

Next to the Chicago pizza lands the famous Chicago dog, complete with celery salt, cucumbers and so much more, but don’t forget to hold the ketchup. Not only is it unique to Chicago to drag your hot dog through the garden, but keeping it ketchup free is a must and something other states don’t seem to grasp.