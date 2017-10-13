The battle between the US Justice Department and the City of Chicago continues

Since the inauguration and throughout the year, the City of Chicago has been at odds with the Trump Administration. One of the primary battles is that of Chicago’s “sanctuary city” status.

This week, the Justice Department sent letters to top city and county officials, including Chicago Police Department Superintendent Eddie Johnson and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the letters contend that the city "violated federal immigration laws last year when they were awarded public safety grants."





But here’s the strange thing: “the Trump administration does not specify why exactly it asserts the city and county are in violation, but it gives them until Oct. 27 to prove otherwise before the Justice Department reaches “its final determination” on the matter.”

This all comes out after Emanuel once again has stood up for Chicago as a sanctuary city, along with many other urban areas around the country.

While the grant money only amounts to about $1.5 million for 2017, winning any battle can set a precedence within the legal system and certainly won’t hurt the mayor’s popularity in the city.

The city has not yet said how they would respond to these letters.