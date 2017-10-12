The Blue Man Group is celebrating its 20th anniversary in Chicago

Blue Man Group has been running in Chicago for 20 years now. That’s two decades of paint splashed during drum solos, replacement drum heads, marshmallows and Jell-O.

Their usual high-energy and colorful performance that has drawn audiences nationwide to see the famous group. Originally started in Manhattan in 1991, is now a permanent staple in five cities across the United States and even has a world tour.

Their exact Chicago anniversary is Thursday, October 12, and they’re celebrating with a special birthday show at 8 p.m. filled with surprises.

The group is rightfully named the “Blue Man Group,” as the entire show is performed by three bald men whose skin is painted blue. Since being started over 26 years ago, Blue Man Group has become a staple in the performing arts and comedy scenes worldwide.

The show is performed at the Briar Street Theatre, which is only a short walk from the Belmont stop, and the inside of the venue is just as interesting and unique as the performers inside. The walls are lined with pipes and streamers, welcoming the audience into the oddness that can only come from the blue men.

The performance includes scientific information on how eyeballs work, cautionary animations of cellphone users getting hit by cars and a sort of rock concert dance move routine. The only consistent thing about it is inconsistency.

The Blue Man Group can actually make that inconsistency into a guarantee now that it has been purchased this summer by Cirque Du Soleil. The combined creativity from both shows means audiences are in for a whole new set of performances and surprises.