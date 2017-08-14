The Chicago Air and Water Show is back in town this weekend

Get ready to hear loud noises in downtown Chicago as the 59th Annual Chicago Air and Water Show returns to our skyline and the lake this weekend!

With performances from the Blue Angels to Chicago Fire Department’s air & water rescue, there will be a lot of outdoor entertainment happening at North Avenue Beach.

Key things to keep in mind going into this weekend:

Time: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday

Where: North Avenue Beach

Parking: Millennium Garage will have a free shuttle running to/from North Ave Beach





Divvy bikes: Divvy will be offering valet service to allow people spots to park their bikes. These locations will have the service: Theater on the Lake at Fullerton Avenue and Lake Shore Drive; Clark Street and North Avenue; Michigan Avenue and Oak Street; Streeter Drive and Grand Avenue.

