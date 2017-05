The Chicago Cubs fly out to California to play the San Francisco Giants this weekend, but their send off was one for the books.

The boys dressed in Anchorman-themed suits as they walked out of the stadium and onto the bus.

“I love my team,” Kris Bryant said about his white Cubs patterned suit.

“Stay classy,” the team wrote on Twitter.

Nothing like a bold 70s look to spice up your road trip.





And we all know how we feel about new suits.

