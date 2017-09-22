The Chicago Cubs pitch in again – how much will they raise this time?

The Cubs family helped Texas, and now they’re helping Puerto Rico.

Mariel Perez, wife of Cubs pitcher René Rivera, started a GoFundMe page with a goal of raising $20,000 to help Puerto Rico recover from the string of storms that have passed through.

“Puerto Rico needs us more than ever, that is why we have joined forces to help any way we can,” Perez posted

“We have created this that will help rebuild our island. Every dollar counts! Please help us help!”

The campaign has been shared hundreds of times on Facebook and was trending on GoFundMe. As of Friday morning, more than $7,500 of the $20,000 goal had been donated.

“Thank you guys for the outpouring support!” Mariel Perez shared in an update to the campaign page on Friday morning.

“Please keep sharing and helping us help!”

You can view the campaign below.