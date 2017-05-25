The complete list of restaurants to check out at this year’s Taste of Chicago

Down just a few food vendors from last year, 2017’s Taste of Chicago is set to feature 67 vendors, 17 of which will be new.

Held July 5 through July 9 in Grant Park, some of the new vendors will include El Patron, Lawrence’s Fish & Shrimp, and Hakka Bakka Indian Rolls, according to Chicago Eater.

In an interesting twist, Taste of Chicago has partnered with Humana, an insurance company, to provide healthier options at this year’s festivities. This will provide a new taste to old attendees who may have grown accustomed to the cheesecake on a stick and other higher calorie snacks.





As far as food trucks go, there will be 16 in attendance at the festival- six of which are new to Taste of Chicago. Illinois Restaurant Association CEO Sam Toia was joined by Mayor Rahm Emanuel during the vendor unveil where Toia said the trucks are a “great addition,” according to Chicago Eater.

Mayor Emanuel made mention of the Conde Nast article that named Chicago the best restaurant city in the U.S. and continued to stress the city’s importance as a culinary center, according to Chicago Eater.

The reveal took place this year at La Sardine in the West Loop, a poignant choice considering it’s been over a year since the restaurant’s chef Jean-Claude Poilevey died in a car accident. His son, Oliver Poilevey, is part of the fest’s all-star line up including Big Jones’ Paul Fehribach and Parachute’s Beverly Kim and John Clark who will each serve a dinner during the fest.

“I’m trying to do a little mix of what he did and what I did,” Poilevey told Chicago Eater about the dish he will be serving. “I’m definitely excited, but I’m definitely kind of nervous. “If this was just for me I wouldn’t be as nervous. But it’s for him and I have to make sure it’s good.”

The complete list of restaurants: