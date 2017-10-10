The Cook County soda tax could be repealed this afternoon

A vote to repeal the soda tax is expected to happen later this afternoon. Over 150 people both for and against the tax have signed up to publicly express their points of view.

The controversial penny-per-ounce tax was introduced in Cook County by county Board President Toni Preckwinkle and went into effect on August 2nd. The tax was greeted with 87% disapproval from the public.

Confusion about proper implementation of the system led to multiple lawsuits against businesses like McDonalds and Walgreens.





If the tax is repealed today, there would be no soda tax after December 1st. 11 votes out of the 16 member board are required to override a veto by Preckwinkle.

A few people are live at the scene documenting events in real time. Take a look below.

Tim Bank's of @culvers says the Soda Tax is detrimental to all sales. "This tax is penny wise but dollar foolish." pic.twitter.com/xpvhuf78BS — Kelly Tarrant (@KellyTarrant65) October 10, 2017

Doug Elwell Dep Chief of Finance at Cook Co Hospital system supports the Soda Tax. @RichardRBoykin notes there's 700 vacant pos. pic.twitter.com/R343B5eI4h — Kelly Tarrant (@KellyTarrant65) October 10, 2017

Chris Johnson of Classic Cinemas is against the Soda Tax, says it has long reaching effects in entertainment industry. pic.twitter.com/0Vatm7Q9Jb — Kelly Tarrant (@KellyTarrant65) October 10, 2017

Mike Tajiri @Costco saw 40 percent increase outside of Cook Co after Soda Tax pic.twitter.com/bKzOFcCv2h — Kelly Tarrant (@KellyTarrant65) October 10, 2017

Dr Alejandro Glacier of IL Chpt American Academy of Pediatrics says people will change behavior and drink healthy drinks, supports Soda Tax pic.twitter.com/ADxWeVkXkF — Kelly Tarrant (@KellyTarrant65) October 10, 2017

Karen Larimer volunteer for American Heart Assoc speaks in favor of the Soda Tax pic.twitter.com/bkpPhsWNCC — Kelly Tarrant (@KellyTarrant65) October 10, 2017