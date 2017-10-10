The Cook County soda tax could be repealed this afternoon

A vote to repeal the soda tax is expected to happen later this afternoon. Over 150 people both for and against the tax have signed up to publicly express their points of view.
The controversial penny-per-ounce tax was introduced in Cook County by county Board President Toni Preckwinkle and went into effect on August 2nd. The tax was greeted with 87% disapproval from the public.
Confusion about proper implementation of the system led to multiple lawsuits against businesses like McDonalds and Walgreens.
If the tax is repealed today, there would be no soda tax after December 1st. 11 votes out of the 16 member board are required to override a veto by Preckwinkle.
A few people are live at the scene documenting events in real time. Take a look below.