The coolest floating water park will open on Lake Michigan this weekend

Whoa Zone looks whoa-awesome.

Opening this Saturday, June 24, is Whoa Zone, a floating water park on Lake Michigan, at Whihala Beach in Whiting, Ind.

It’s about a 30 minute drive from downtown Chicago, and it looks like it’s worth the journey!

Both children and adults can hang out on the 1-acre park that includes slides, towers, bridges and jumping platforms.

Packages start at $20 for an hour of fun, and you can reserve your time slot on the website! Get more information on their site.





Check out these amazing pics and head on over to Whoa Zone!