The Cubs’ World Series trophy took quite a beating at a party this weekend

The 108 year drought isn’t the only thing the Cubs have been breaking as the World Series trophy sustained some damage this weekend.

Cubs president Theo Epstein decided to put on a charity concert as the Cubs took on the Red Sox in Boston, whom he previously worked with. The charity concert, which was being called Hot Stove Cool Music, featured Epstein alongside his brother and Eddie Vedder, Pearl Jam frontman and long time Cubs lover, according to CBS Sports.

At some point during the concert, the Cubs World Series trophy was being passed from fan to fan as it surfed the crowd. During this time, several of the 30 flags that make the trophy so iconic were broken off, Julian Green, Cubs vice president of communications and community affairs, told the Chicago Tribune.

“A handful of the flags came off the trophy during the event Saturday night,” he told the Tribune. “[It] was repaired and was on display Sunday [at Fenway Park.]”

Along with breaking the Cubs drought, Epstein also helped the Red Sox end their 86 year drought in 2004 when he was their general manager, according to the Tribune. Being in Boston with two teams he helped win the World Series, Epstein wanted to celebrate and sent both trophies around the crowd.

A video posted to Instagram reveals Epstein motioning ambiguously in what is considered by some to be a motion to keep the trophies going. Others speculate that this was the moment Epstein decided the trophies needed to be returned.

The pieces of the trophy were later retrieved and it was pieced back together, according to CBS Sports. While the Cubs may be doing good on the field this season, they seem to have dropped the ball with this one and may need to handle their trophy a little more carefully in the future.