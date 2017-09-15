The data is in: does your neighborhood top the list for this crime?

A new analysis of 2017 car thefts lists which neighborhoods are targeted most.

WGN Chicago broke down the data and discovered which wards had the most incidents reported.

5. The 8th Ward with 189 cases 4. The 2nd Ward with 194 cases 3. The 37th Ward with 202 cases 2. The 24th Ward with 219 cases 1. The 27th Ward with 231 cases

The study notes that car dealerships are typically targeted because the keys are left in the car, but new legislation will require dealerships to lock keys up instead of storing them in the vehicles.





RELATED: The data is in, and this is how many people were shot in Chicago this past weekend

Is your neighborhood on the list?