The fastest way to get around Chi Town this summer may be on two wheels with more of these stations being added around Chicagoland

If you haven’t taken a Divvy bike out for a ride along the Lake Shore Path yet, many Chicagoans would highly recommend you do so.

If you’ve tried taking a bike out but they are all rented, city officials have asked you not to fret: more bikes and bike stations are set to arrive later this summer.

“Divvy has put in an order for 40 new stations and about 400 new bikes,” Mike Claffey with Chicago Department of Transportation said in an interview. “They expect they will arrive in the late summer.”





Claffey is optimistic the Divvy bikes’ popularity will continue throughout the warmer months:

“Our priority for this year, for the new stations, is to increase the density in areas that don’t have a lot of stations in them and also to add some capacity at the heavily used stations that sometimes runs out of bikes.”

While the locations of the new bikes and stations have not be finalized, Claffey said he is very happy with the success of the Divvy program, especially its assistance in getting Chicago named as the nation’s best city for biking by Bicycling Magazine last year.

Even with the cold winters, with more bikes, people are warming up to the idea that Chicago is truly a bike-friendly city.

Learn more about Divvy bikes here.