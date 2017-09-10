The first National Anthem in Soldier Field this Sunday is giving us chills

The Chicago Bears welcomed its fans back this Sundays at Soldier Field with a National Anthem that fans couldn’t stop talking about.
The National Anthem was sung by Chicago’s baritone Jim Cornelison, who also sings the anthem for the Chicago Blackhawks.
The song ended with a B2 flyover.
Fans raved about the performance on social media.
With so much politicization of the National Anthem in football these days, it’s nice to see everyone stand and appreciate the moment.
The Bears played the Atlanta Falcons, and ultimately lost 23-17.