The first National Anthem in Soldier Field this Sunday is giving us chills

The Chicago Bears welcomed its fans back this Sundays at Soldier Field with a National Anthem that fans couldn’t stop talking about.

The National Anthem was sung by Chicago’s baritone Jim Cornelison, who also sings the anthem for the Chicago Blackhawks.

The song ended with a B2 flyover.

Fans raved about the performance on social media.

Nobody does the the National Anthem like the @ChicagoBears and Jim Cornelison and Fly over!! #merica #DaBears — Mark Koger (@KOG27) September 10, 2017

@Anthem_Singer AWESOME!!! I got goosebumps and almost cried during Jim's best ever National Anthem @ChicagoBears home opener! +B2 flyover 🇺🇸 — SingleSpeed (@SingleSpeed17) September 10, 2017

With so much politicization of the National Anthem in football these days, it’s nice to see everyone stand and appreciate the moment.





The national anthem at the Bears home opener was pretty dang neat! #Chicagobears #chicagobearsdrumline A post shared by Mark Felson (@marksdadood) on Sep 10, 2017 at 10:36am PDT

The Bears played the Atlanta Falcons, and ultimately lost 23-17.