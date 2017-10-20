The ghost stories from this one nearby county will creep you out

Ron Dolski is the owner of a pet store in Fox Lake in Lake County. He used to consider himself a skeptic when it came to paranormal activities. But after investigating stories for over a decade, he’s not a skeptic anymore.

RELATED: Plan your Halloween bar crawl with these haunted Chicago bars

Dolski founded a group in 2006 called Something Ghostly Paranormal, a “paranormal group who does investigations both privately and publicly.”

In a recent interview with Tribune, Dolksi talks about the various places and stories they’ve looked into, from hospitals and insane asylums to private homes and taverns.





To top that all off, Dolksi may be living in his own haunted house.

“One day, my wife and I were sitting on the couch, and we both heard somebody say, ‘Mommy,’ Nobody was there. We’ve had company come and they’ve seen and heard things, too. We’ve opened our house to a lot of friends who don’t believe it. After they spend the night, they believe.”

Bob Jensen’s story is similar. He founded his own group in 1990 called Ghostland Paranormal.

Jensen has recordings of a girl’s voice in a tattoo parlor in Antioch saying “he’s coming up the stairs.”

The Mother Rudd House in Gurnee has a particularly terrifying history. The building has been around since 1841. Legend has it that a Mary Worth who lived nearby would murder runaway slaves along the Underground Railroad instead of helping them.

Worth was eventually hung on her own property by the people of the town.

RELATED: A couple snapped a freaky photo in the “haunted” hotel that inspired “The Shining”

Various other stories include dolls moving on their own, visions of severed heads on a fence, and evil janitor ghosts. Not every lead provides evidence, but for Jensen and Dolski, there is certainly more to our world than meets the eye.