The Holderness family is back with a charming new parody video for Father’s Day

From the family that brought you “XMAS JAMMIES” and “Watch me sip my Chardonnay Nae Nae,” comes a new song in time for Father’s Day.

The Holderness family’s latest viral video is called “I’M YOUR DADDY” set to the beat of Pharrell’s “Happy.”

The song tells you to clap along if you let your daughter braid your hair, let your kids jump on your bed, and if you’re “that dad that always has to win.”





For their most recent video, they also recruited dads from around the world to submit videos of them hanging out with their kids, making for one adorable video.

All of these dads know that being a dad “is the happiest place you can be.”

Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there!

