The living conditions where a 16-month-old Chicago baby was found dead are horrifying

After discovering the body of 16-month-old Semaj Crosby early Thursday morning in Joliet Township, police launched an investigation and have now released photographs of the home Semaj where she found.

Sheri Gordon, the mother of Semaj, was previously under investigation by the Department of Child and Family Services for several cases of neglect. As a result, a DCFS investigator had been at the home only hours before Semaj was reported missing and claimed there were no serious threats to the kids living in the house.

The new photographs reveal unsafe and unsanitary living conditions, according to an inspector’s report which said the home was “unsanitary because of the heavily soiled carpets, walls, garbage and [it] contains a serious degree of filth.”





Semaj’s body was found under a couch in the home which is now condemned, according to the Chicago Sun Times. The home has been deemed “unfit for human occupancy” as there is trash littered throughout as well as other safety hazards such as a non-working stove.

In addition to the filth revealed in the photographs, the inspector’s report also detailed “strollers, black garbage bags, toys, clothing and containers” which were found blocking electrical panels, according to the Chicago Sun Times. The photographs and reports support the previous statement made by police about the horrible conditions of the home Semaj and her two brothers were living in.

Both Sheri Gordon’s attorney and DCFS representatives declined to comment on the situation regarding the new photographs, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

The autopsy performed on Semaj did not reveal the young girl’s cause of death, but police reported no signs of trauma or injury, according to the Chicago Sun Times. The investigation is still open and no arrests have been made, but Semaj’s funeral services are scheduled for Friday.