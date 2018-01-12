Menu
WAL-MART Read this Next

Sam's Clubs across the country are closing including these Chicagoland locations
Advertisement

Remember last year when the most expensive home sold in Chicago went for $7.2 million? Well, now it’s time to recalibrate what we think of when we hear the word expensive.


RELATED: Home prices in Chicago rise to highest point since 2014

Ken Griffin, the hedge-fund billionaire who founded the financial institution Citadel, just bought for stories of a Gold Coast apartment building for $58.5 million.

Fifty. Eight. Point. Five. Million.

And that’s not even all. According to Crain’s Chicago, the floors serve only as raw space that need finishing. With an estimate of $1,000 per square foot, the whole transaction could cost $80 million when all said and done.

This number far exceeds the other highest sold properties in the area. In 2014, an executive with Sam Zell’s Equity Group sold a four-acre lakefront property in Glencoe for $19.5 million. A condo in 2015 sold to someone associated to filmmaker George Lucas for $18.75 million.

In addition to the Walton property, Griffin has condo at the nearby Waldorf Astoria worth about $13 million, one floor of the Park Tower penthouse, and homes in Colorado and Hawaii.

In case it needs to be said, yes, Ken Griffin is the richest person in Illinois with a worth of about $8.7 billion.

To be fair, Griffin has a large body of philanthropic work as Crain’s points out. He has donated $125 million to the University of Chicago’s economics department, $150 million to Harvard University, as well as contributions to cultural institutions like Museum of Contemporary Art and the Art Institute of Chicago.

RELATED: Jake Arrieta’s home could be yours for the small sum of $1.8M

The building at 9 W. Walton has been under construction the past few years with various scale backs on height dependent on city approval. Residential occupancy is expected in April of this year.

The most expensive home sale in the Chicago area EVER just went through JDL Development
Author placeholder image About the author:
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

2 Chicago teens who committed a sexual assault on Facebook Live have learned their fate

2 Chicago teens who committed a sexual assault on Facebook Live have learned their fate

After a disappointing season, the Chicago Bears have already named a new head coach

After a disappointing season, the Chicago Bears have already named a new head coach

Northeast ‘Bomb Cyclone’ cause for stranded Greyhound riders

Northeast ‘Bomb Cyclone’ cause for stranded Greyhound riders

Some City of Chicago workers are being accused of a particularly cruel act

Some City of Chicago workers are being accused of a particularly cruel act

Naperville family disappointed with HGTV’s ‘House Hunters’ and they kinda have a point

Naperville family disappointed with HGTV’s ‘House Hunters’ and they kinda have a point

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement