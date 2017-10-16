The Obama Foundation just enlisted these huge musical acts for its inaugural summit

On October 31st and November 1st, Chicago will host the Obama Foundation’s inaugural summit. And now it’s got some star-studded musical headliners to add to the bill.

The idea for the summit is to bring “hundreds of leaders from around the world will come together to exchange ideas, explore creative solutions to common problems, and experience civic art, technology, and music from around the world.”

Now, the event has added Chance the Rapper, Gloria Estefan, and the National to headline the closing event of the summit, as ABC News reports.





In a statement, Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, David Simas said: “With the Obama Foundation Summit, we’re bringing together young leaders from across Chicago, the country and the world to share ideas. We look forward to joining these leaders, Chance, Gloria Estefan, and The National in an event that inspires individuals to see themselves as change agents and celebrates civic engagement.”

Here is what Chance the Rapper posted on Instagram.

I’m curating a concert on Nov. 1 for the #ObamaSummit. Follow @ObamaFoundation so you don’t miss it. That’d be a terrible thing. A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Oct 13, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT

More information on the event can be found at Obama.org, where it will also be livestreamed on November 1st at 8:30 PM. More musical acts are still to be announced before the summit begins.