HEEERE COMES A POP-UP BAR-!

If you are a fan of the supernatural, creepy hotels and bursting through doors with an axe, then we have the perfect pop up bar for you.





The Rookery in Ukrainian Village will be doing its own spin on The Shining in the gastropub’s lounge on the second-floor, according to the Eater Chicago.

When you visit the dreaded Room 237, you will be suspicious of your surroundings but will instantly forget about the supernatural when you try a delicious cocktail such as the Caretaker, the Hedge Maze or a Redrum, according to the Eater.

But the hijinks don’t stop there. Guests will be able to actually interact with Jack, Wendy and Lloyd the bartender (played by local actors) while in a replica of the Overlook Hotel’s gold room while listening to a Mark Gertz and Matt Wells crafted soundtrack, the Eater reports.

In addition, the bar will start each night with Stephen King trivia which will be hosted by Consequence of Sound, according to the Eater.

Starting on January 20th, Room 237 will only be open from 9 pm to 3 am on Saturdays – ending on February 10 the news outlet reports with free admission.

To check out photos and invite your friends, check out the pop-up bar’s Facebook, here.

The rookery isn’t here anymore. Only Room 237.