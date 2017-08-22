The story behind one bride’s Bears-themes wedding gown to surprise her father

With a die-hard Chicago Bears fan for a father, bride Brittany Harmon surprised everyone at her wedding when she quickly changed into a Bears-themed dress designated just for her father-daughter dance.

Harmon was married July 22 in Galena, Illinois with family and friends surrounding her on this happy occasion. Joyful and oblivious, only Harmon’s mother and one of her bridesmaids were aware of the dress change before it took place, according to Yahoo.

RELATED: Chicago Bears linebacker saved a man’s life in an airport this weekend while traveling through Austin





Throughout the duration of the wedding, Harmon wore a beautiful, traditional wedding dress while she held the Bears-themed dress in secret, as she had been doing for the last six months. Finally, the moment had come and, before dancing with her father, Harmon quick-changed into the special dress, surprising everyone.

“I was literally speechless, and I couldn’t hug her enough,” her dad, Steve Benda, told ABC News.

The dress had been a fun surprise, and a little joke between the father and daughter that began five years ago, before Harmon ever had plans for marriage. Benda found the dress while surfing the internet one day in 2012 and proudly told his daughter that it would be her wedding dress one day.

RELATED: Bears, and Cubs, and Bulls, oh my!: Forbes says Chicago’s sports teams have the heart, brain and courage to be among the “World’s 50 Most Valuable Teams”

“At that time there was no son-in-law in the future that I knew of,” Benda said. “I showed her and said, ‘You know what honey? This is your wedding gown and you’re getting married at Soldier Field.’ She said, ‘That’s not happening.’”

After years of dragging out the joke, it became a reality when Harmon stumbled upon the dress on a clearance rack and, when she saw that it fit perfectly, she knew she had to get it for her father. Not only was their father-daughter dance memorable, but it was a moment Benda says he will never forget as he recalls the surprise he felt when his daughter appeared out of nowhere wearing the Bear-themed dress.