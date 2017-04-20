The story behind this World Series ring bearer and the Cubs player she presented it to is what fandom is all about

When Chicago Cubs player Javy Báez’s family moved to America from Puerto Rico, it was to seek medical help for his sister Noely who had spina bifida.

He and his family made many sacrifices for her medical care growing up, but she always served as an inspiration for him, especially as his baseball career propelled forward.

RELATED: This moment between a father and son has the whole world in tears

When Noely passed away in 2015, he took a few weeks away from baseball to mourn her loss, unsure that he would be able to return.





He did return, and became a crucial player on the World Series winning 2016 Chicago Cubs team.

Báez’s story touched one special Cubs fan, Grace Davis, who also has spina bifida. She’s followed his career, admiring his relationship with his sister. He is her favorite baseball player.

When the call came out for fans to award players with the World Series rings, Davis’ dad submitted her name.

RELATED: Bill Murray leads the World Series champion Chicago Cubs in song on “Weekend Update”

“Grace’s life is just like it is being a Cubs fan. Grace has overcome obstacles and many challenges in her life and never giving up hope and faith. She has spina bifida…Grace is a Cubs fan. The Cubs are perfect for her because it’s all about hope and optimism,” her father said in his submission for her to hand out the rings.

The story in one that will touch both Cubs and non-Cubs fans alike.

Grace gave Báez his ring, and while to many people watching, it looked like just another passing moment, to her it meant so much more.