The wait is over: Oktoberfest starts this weekend in Chicago

Drown your sorrows that summer is over in beer at Lincoln Park’s Oktoberfest this weekend.

The free 97th annual event takes place in Lincoln Park. It runs from Friday, September 8 to Sunday, September 10, and don’t worry it has way more than just beer (we’re looking at you, winos).

Organizers say guests can enjoy good food, dancing, wine, entertainment and German gemütlichkeit (whatever that is).

Since you should be recovered from Friday night by Saturday afternoon, you can also come check out the Von Steuben German Day Parade and get your German on at this annual celebration.





Here’s the full schedule:

Friday: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Opening ceremony at 8 p.m.

Saturday: noon – 11 p.m.

Parade at 2 p.m.

Sunday: noon – 10 p.m.

Mass at 11 a.m.