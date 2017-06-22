The White Sox are putting on their country best as they team up with a legendary music institution this Friday

The White Sox are teaming up with the Grand Ole Opry to bring up-and-coming country star Adam Craig to perform before the start of the Oakland Athletics vs. White Sox this Friday night.

Adam is a singer/songwriter who was named one of Billboard’s “10 New Country Artists You Need To Know” in the summer 2016. He also has writing credits on tracks recorded by Jason Aldean, Dustin Lynch, Parmalee and Love & Theft.





His latest single Just a Phase from his self-titled EP recently dropped:

Joining Adam on the White Sox field will be the famous Opry Circle.

The game starts at 7:10 p.m., with the music kicking off before, and will conclude with fireworks. For more information, click here.