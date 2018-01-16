Menu
jeep Read this Next

Woman runs over her ex's new girl and is now facing some serious charges
Advertisement

If you don’t know what the Wiener’s Circle is, don’t panic, it is not Anthony Wiener’s closest group of BFFs.

It’s a pretty famous Chicago sausage joint, that has been considered one of the most foul-mouthed establishments in the neighborhood. People don’t just come for the food — they come, and stay, for the entertainment: a staff of kitchen workers who hurl profane insults at every customer with the guts to eat there.


RELATED: Trump’s on a Chicago eatery’s hit list, and they just threw the first punch

At about half the height of the other single-story buildings on the block, the brown brick Weiner’s Circle is the runt of this stretch on North Clark. The bright red picnic tables outside are always packed late at night with loud patrons gobbling down food served on red and white paper trays. Inside, the aging tiles and wood paneling suggest that the place hasn’t changed much since opening in the ‘80s.

It goes without saying that ever since Donald Trump got elected into office, the whole country is a bit more foul-mouthed than before, and the Wiener’s Circle is not holding back.

Earlier this month, they posted a message directed to Trump, responding to his Tweet about how he is so, “mentally stable.”

The Wiener’s Circle won’t be running out of material any time soon, given the fact that Trump says something insulting and stupid like 3 times a day. This week, they responded to his comment about immigrants, you know the ones from, “sh*t-hole countries.”

The crowd is loving it and replying by the minute.

Someone even pointed out that other places of business are also responding loudly.

RELATED: Veggie Grill continues it’s domination with 5 Chicago locations opening soon

Besides Twitter, it looks like Donald better watch out with what he says ANYWHERE. You never know who is listening.

The Wiener’s Circle strikes AGAIN, bashing Trump on their marquee Wikimedia Commons
Author placeholder image About the author:
Mariana writes for Rare Chicago.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

2 Chicago teens who committed a sexual assault on Facebook Live have learned their fate

2 Chicago teens who committed a sexual assault on Facebook Live have learned their fate

After a disappointing season, the Chicago Bears have already named a new head coach

After a disappointing season, the Chicago Bears have already named a new head coach

Northeast ‘Bomb Cyclone’ cause for stranded Greyhound riders

Northeast ‘Bomb Cyclone’ cause for stranded Greyhound riders

Some City of Chicago workers are being accused of a particularly cruel act

Some City of Chicago workers are being accused of a particularly cruel act

Naperville family disappointed with HGTV’s ‘House Hunters’ and they kinda have a point

Naperville family disappointed with HGTV’s ‘House Hunters’ and they kinda have a point

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement