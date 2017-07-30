There’s a Malört 5K happening in August, and need we say more?

What better way to run a race than under the influence with a shot of Malört at the beginning and end?:

On August 20, you can line up with other Malört lovers and join Chicago Fire lovers for one big celebration.

The 5K is being hosted by Section 8 Chicago Fire fans I celebration 0f their 20th anniversary. For $30, you can enter the race, get a free t-shirt, and, of course, shots of Malört, not to mention a beer at the end of the race.





The race will end at Pub97, located at 3626 N. Talman Ave., where the party is sure to be as lit as this Midwestern treat.

