There’s a new adventure park just outside of Chi you’ve got to see for yourself

If you’re tired of hanging out at the new Floating Water Park, there’s always Crowne Point just outside of town.

Located about an hour outside of Chicago, the Indiana town’s newest attraction is Edge Adventures Aerial Park, an adventure park, complete with a zip line and obstacle course.

Throughout the park, there are over 50 treetop obstacles and zip lines, allowing each adventurer the chance to map their own course.

The zip lines range in anywhere from 16 to 60 feet above the ground, and there’s even a spot for children to swing around closer to ground.





For more information and to plan your next summer activity, click here.