There’s an important reason Chicago’s skyline has been lit in purple that could just save your life

Chicago’s skyline is always a sight to see.

But this month, the skyline has a new hue, with the buildings glowing purple in honor of Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month.

RELATED: Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel shares beautiful picture of the city’s skyline in honor of the Paris climate agreement

Check out some of the Chicago buildings that are going purple for Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month! #GoPurple #ENDALZ pic.twitter.com/Vl8GXaaOIb — Alzheimers Assoc IL (@alzIllinois) June 26, 2017

For the last days of June, Chicagoans and visitors alike can see the skyline illuminated purple in honor of those affected by Alzheimer’s and other brain diseases.

With 1 in 10 adults over the age of 65 diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, this lighted tribute is dedicated to raising awareness, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.





The Alzheimer’s Association has already begun promoting for awareness this month, as they Tweet about the Chicago skyline going purple with love.

If you happen to catch a glimpse of the purple skyline and take just the right photograph for social media, the Alzheimer’s Association encourages the use of the hashtags #GoPurple and #ENDALZ to take its awareness efforts event further.

Pinterest is also lighting up purple with the skyline, with many already beginning to post about the event, as well.

RELATED: On her 90th birthday, nothing could keep this grandma from dancing the night away — not even Alzheimer’s

Be sure to grab some friends, do some research and head out to catch the purple skyline to help this cause that affects us all.