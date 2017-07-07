Rare Chicago

These All Star #FBF pictures of Kris & Jessica Bryant are too adorable for words

In the final push to vote Kris Bryant to the All-Star game, Jessica Bryant recently shared flashback photos of the newly-married couple.

While the ‘flashback’ wasn’t too long ago for the young couple, a blast from the past is always fun:

Jessica also shared three photos from high school on Twitter, including a homecoming picture.

Mr. and Mrs. Bryant were married earlier this year, with fellow Cubs/Bryazzo co-owner, Anthony Rizzo, standing up next to his friend as one of the groomsman.


If you haven’t seen the wedding teaser video, watch the beautiful clip here:

Although Bryant didn’t make the voting cut this year and polls are closed, but be sure to tune in to the All Star Game July 11!

