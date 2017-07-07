These All Star #FBF pictures of Kris & Jessica Bryant are too adorable for words

In the final push to vote Kris Bryant to the All-Star game, Jessica Bryant recently shared flashback photos of the newly-married couple.

Happy 25th Birthday to my beautiful wife! I'm so grateful for every day I get to spend with you!! A post shared by Kris Bryant (@kris_bryant17) on Mar 4, 2017 at 3:28pm PST

While the ‘flashback’ wasn’t too long ago for the young couple, a blast from the past is always fun:

Jessica also shared three photos from high school on Twitter, including a homecoming picture.

Some people have asked for some old photos, so here you go🙈 Aflac game(17), sophomore year(15), and homecoming(16)! #VoteKB pic.twitter.com/VbLIP5EYVr — Jessica Bryant (@Jess__bryant) July 6, 2017

Mr. and Mrs. Bryant were married earlier this year, with fellow Cubs/Bryazzo co-owner, Anthony Rizzo, standing up next to his friend as one of the groomsman.





If you haven’t seen the wedding teaser video, watch the beautiful clip here:

Little wedding video teaser! Can't wait for the whole thing! 📽: @newflyfilms A post shared by Kris Bryant (@kris_bryant17) on Jan 23, 2017 at 6:43pm PST

Although Bryant didn’t make the voting cut this year and polls are closed, but be sure to tune in to the All Star Game July 11!