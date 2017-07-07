These All Star #FBF pictures of Kris & Jessica Bryant are too adorable for words

In the final push to vote Kris Bryant to the All-Star game, Jessica Bryant recently shared flashback photos of the newly-married couple.
While the ‘flashback’ wasn’t too long ago for the young couple, a blast from the past is always fun:
Jessica also shared three photos from high school on Twitter, including a homecoming picture.
Mr. and Mrs. Bryant were married earlier this year, with fellow Cubs/Bryazzo co-owner, Anthony Rizzo, standing up next to his friend as one of the groomsman.
We are excited to share a small glimpse into the most amazing day of our lives, our wedding day! (I know Cubs fans…obviously World Series was amazing! Just different type of excitement & joy in our lives! 😉) BUT, @martha_weddings features our wedding in their summer issue which hit the stands today!! Go check it out & share our day with us✨
If you haven’t seen the wedding teaser video, watch the beautiful clip here:
Although Bryant didn’t make the voting cut this year and polls are closed, but be sure to tune in to the All Star Game July 11!