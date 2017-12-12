Once again, Chicago is featured one a best restaurants list, this time by the popular reservation service Open Table. They released their list of the 100 Best Restaurants in America for 2017 and the Windy City can boast seven of those hundred.





According to Open Table:

“The 100 Best Restaurants in America for 2017 are consistently putting out delicious dishes, providing impeccable service, and paying attention to every detail to orchestrate one-of-a-kind dining experiences time and again. Our list of honorees is based on an analysis of 12,000,000+ reviews of more than 26,000 restaurants across the country — all submitted by verified diners.”

In a blog post, Open Table noted that “American, French, and Italian cuisine proved to be the most popular” but that “there is a growing presence of globally inspired cuisines on the list, including Mediterranean, Japanese, Indian, and Middle Eastern.”

They didn’t offer a precise methodology but here are three components every restaurant needed to achieve:

“The list is generated solely from diner reviews collected between November 1, 2016, and October 31, 2017.

All restaurants with a minimum “overall” score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration.

Qualifying restaurants were then sorted according to a score calculated from each restaurant’s average rating in the “overall” category.”

The seven Chicago restaurants that satisfy these requirements are:

Bavette’s (Steakhouse, 218 W. Kinzie)

Girl & The Goat (Contemporary American, 809 W. Randolph)

Oriole (Contemporary American, 661 W. Walnut)

Riccardo Enoteca (Italian, 2116 N. Clark)

RL Restaurant (American, 115 E. Chicago)

RPM Italian (Italian, 52 W. Illinois)

True Food Kitchen (Mediterranean, 1 W. Erie)

Puffed beef tendon with Japanese A5 Wagyu tartare and a sidecar of bone broth with Vietnamese coriander, cinnamon and lemongrass. . . 📷: @anthonytahlierphoto A post shared by Oriole (@oriolechi) on May 18, 2017 at 1:06pm PDT

Twirling into the weekend like… A post shared by RPM Italian (@rpmitalian) on Oct 6, 2017 at 10:22am PDT

“I could become a vegetarian if all my veggies were cooked like this!” 📷: @omnivorescookbook #truefoodkitchen A post shared by True Food Kitchen (@true_food_kitchen) on Dec 9, 2017 at 11:53am PST

Oriole was also on a list by Business Insider earlier this year for best in America. Bavette’s was also on Trip Advisor’s list of Best Restaurants in the US.

Girl & the Goat and True Food Kitchen have each received Bib Gourmand nods from Michelin. While not as prestigious as achieving a star, Bib Gourmand awards signify good value for good food.

One nice thing about the Open Table list is that it can be filtered by location. So if you’re planning a trip somewhere else, you can find top-notch restaurants all across the country.