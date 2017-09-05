These jaw-dropping photos will make you look twice at your commute

It might not have views of snowcapped mountains or the northern lights, but Chicago has some draw-dropping beauty of its own.
While tourists scurry up the Willis Tower for their photo ops, locals and photographers capture the essence of the city from the street (or L) level.
The way these photographers see their commutes might make you look twice at yours.
Andrew Glatt (andrew_glatt)
Sinan (serten01)
Matt Weitz (mattbweitz)
Shoot our Facebook page a message if you have a photo you’d like featured!